Death toll in Egypt mosque massacre rises to 305

Source:

Associated Press

Pools of blood and piles of shoes remained strewn in and around a mosque in Egypt's northern Sinai region overnight, the day after an attack that killed 305 worshippers, including 27 children.

Egypt's President is vowing a brutal response to today's massacre.
Source: BBC

A statement by the country's chief prosecutor, Nabil Sadeq, said the attack on Friday left another 128 people wounded.

It said the attackers, estimated at between 25 and 30, arrived at the mosque close to the small town of Bir al-Abd in five all-terrain vehicles and positioned themselves at the main door and the facility's 12 windows before opening fire.

They also torched seven cars parked outside the mosque, which belonged to worshippers inside.

Quoting testimonies given to investigators by survivors, the statement said some of the attackers were masked.

Those who were not sported heavy beards and long hair.

The militants wore camouflaged pants and black T-shirts, it added.

The attack is the deadliest by Islamic extremists in Egypt's modern history.

Friday's attack targeted a mosque frequented by Sufis, members of a mystic movement within Islam.

Islamic militants, including the local affiliate of the Islamic State group, consider Sufis heretics because of their less literal interpretations of the faith.

