Death toll from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire rises to 69

Associated Press

Guatemalan authorities have increased the confirmed death toll from the eruption of the Volcano of Fire to 69 as officials suspended the search until dawn today.

There are fears many more could be buried beneath volcanic ash and debris.
Fanuel Garcia is the director of Guatemala's National Institute of Forensic Sciences and he announced the higher death toll late Monday. He said only 17 of the dead have been identified so far.

The Fuego volcano erupted yesterday, sending lahars down the side of the mountain and huge plumes of ash into the air.
The burning ash and mud that engulfed villages on the volcano's flanks Sunday left many victims unrecognisable. They will have to be identified through DNA testing or other means.

A lack of electricity in the most heavily hit zone makes safely searching at night impossible.

At least 62 bodies have been recovered, with dozens more people missing.
00:30
At least seven people were killed and many more injured in the eruption of Volcan de Fuego, near Guatemala City.

Watch: Guatemalans flee in car as huge ash cloud descends from erupting volcano

00:26

Erupting volcano coughs up thick volcanic ash and fiery explosions of lava in Guatemala

