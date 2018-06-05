Death toll from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire rises to 69

Guatemalan authorities have increased the confirmed death toll from the eruption of the Volcano of Fire to 69 as officials suspended the search until dawn today.

Fanuel Garcia is the director of Guatemala's National Institute of Forensic Sciences and he announced the higher death toll late Monday. He said only 17 of the dead have been identified so far.

The burning ash and mud that engulfed villages on the volcano's flanks Sunday left many victims unrecognisable. They will have to be identified through DNA testing or other means.