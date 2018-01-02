 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Death toll grows in Iran clashes

share

Source:

Associated Press

Protests across Iran saw their most violent night as "armed protesters" tried to overrun military bases and police stations before security forces repelled them, killing 10 people, Iranian state television said today.

What started as a protest against poor living standards is starting to look like a widespread political uprising.
Source: BBC

The demonstrations, the largest to strike Iran since its disputed 2009 presidential election, have seen five days of unrest across the country and a death toll of at least 13 with the slaying of a police officer announced late Monday local time.

The protests began Thursday in Mashhad over Iran's weak economy and a jump in food prices and have expanded to several cities, with some protesters chanting against the government and the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

Iranian state television aired footage of a ransacked private bank, broken windows, overturned cars and a firetruck that appeared to have been set ablaze. It said 10 people were killed by security forces during clashes on Sunday night.

"Some armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces," state TV said.

In a later report, state TV said killed six people were killed in the western town of Tuyserkan, 295 kilometres southwest of Tehran, and three in the town of Shahinshahr, 315 kilometres south of Tehran. It did not say where the 10th person was killed.

Related

Middle East

Anti-riot Iranian police prevent university students to join other protesters over Iran weak economy, in Tehran, Iran.

President Trump tweets more support for Iran's protesters

02:11
Anti-government protesters and the police are clashing and two people have reportedly been shot dead.

Two protesters in Iran killed as social media apps blocked

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:16
2
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

3
Map showing Cable Bay, where one person has drowned this afternoon.

Man dies in drowning incident at Northland's Cable Bay

4
Tia McRae has been missing since 4pm on New Years Day.

Police concerned for 18-year-old woman missing from Fiordland

5
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 08: Eva Longoria attends the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Hosted By Issa Rae at Villa Casa Casuarina on December 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire)

'So grateful to my beautiful family' - Eva Longoria pregnant with first child

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 