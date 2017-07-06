 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Death toll expected to rise after brutal gun battle between Mexican gangs claims at least 14 lives

share

Source:

Associated Press

At least 14 people were killed in a firefight between armed groups in northern Mexico, authorities said after initially putting the death toll at 26.

An investigator takes pictures of the crime scene where three people were shot earlier inside a car in Culican, Sinaloa state, Mexico.

An investigator takes pictures of the crime scene where three people were shot earlier inside a car in Culican, Sinaloa state, Mexico.

Source: Associated Press

Felix Gonzalez, a spokesman for Chihuahua state prosecutors, told local media that officials received initial reports of 26 dead in the gunbattle between members the La Linea gang and a faction of the Sinaloa cartel today. But he later told Milenio television that authorities had recovered 14 bodies and that the higher toll had mistakenly included some wounded.

He said it was still possible the death toll could climb if some succumbed to their injuries or if additional bodies were located.

Another state prosecutors' spokesman, Eduardo Esparza, also confirmed 14 bodies had been immediately recovered, but added that "there could be more."

Mexican drug cartels have been known to carry off their dead after clashes.

Gonzalez said the gunfight occurred in the early morning (local time) in the town of Las Varas, about 300 kilometers northwest of the state capital. He said investigators were still at the remote site in a mountainous region known for marijuana and opium poppy production.

Esparza said police and soldiers came under fire when they arrived at the scene and three suspected gunmen were detained. All the dead were adult males, and 20 rifles were found at the scene, he said.

Esparza said gunmen from the two groups were apparently responsible for the killing of two state police officers about 10 days earlier.

Mexico is experiencing its highest homicide total in at least 20 years as splintered drug cartels battle over territory.

Related

Central and South America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:22
1
The older gentleman really should have known better after Jack Sock threw his sweaty towel into the crowd.

Watch: 'The kid missed out!' – boy has treasured Wimbledon towel ripped from hands by boorish older fan

00:21
2
Hansen and his coaching staff have named rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start this weekend in Auckland.

Steven Hansen's huge calls: Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape to start for All Blacks in Lions decider


01:48
3
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

03:48
4
Planning has been made more difficult by huge roading projects clogging the CBD.

Today's the day! Kiwis finally get to welcome home victorious Team NZ in Auckland parade, but weather forecast not great

00:35
5
The Russian man who drank to ease his fear of flying started a brawl during a flight from Russia to Turkey.

Raw video: Drunk, bloodied man restrained by passengers after lashing out on flight

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.


00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Survivor NZ blog: Victory, tears, and $100,000

Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.


01:02
The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted of homosexual acts, but some say that's not enough.

'This is a terrible thing that's happened to them' - calls for compensation for men convicted of homosexual acts

The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted under the old law.


01:48
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.

Watch: 'I have received phone calls, yes' - Team NZ skipper Glenn Ashby admits rivals are trying to poach him

Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ