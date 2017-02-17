Death toll continues to rise after car bomb attack in Baghdad

The death toll from a car bomb attack in a southern Baghdad neighborhood has reached 59 with 66 others injured, a police officer and medical sources said this morning.

Authorities initially said yesterday's attack at an auto dealership in the al-Bayaa neighborhood killed at least 55 and wounded more than 60.

The Islamic State group claimed credit for the bombing.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief reporters.

Yesterday IS said in a statement that its fighters detonated bombs in a parked car among a gathering of Shiites in the Fifth Police district.

It did not give further details.

The extremist group has carried out near-daily attacks in Baghdad despite suffering military setbacks elsewhere in the country, including in the northern city of Mosul, where US-backed Iraqi forces have been waging a major operation since October.

The spiritual leader of Iraq's Shiites Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, expressed his condolences for the victims' families and called on those "responsible for decision-making to recognize their responsibility to preserve security."

His comments were delivered at prayers yesterday by his representative, Ahmed al-Safi, in the holy city of Karbala.

The US State Department condemned the bombing, saying such attacks show the extremist group's "utter contempt for human life and its efforts to sow discord and division among the Iraqi people."

Another four attacks in and around Baghdad on Friday killed eight people and wounded around 30, authorities said.