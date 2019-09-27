Death toll climbs to 23 in Indonesia following strong earthquake

Indonesian authorities say the death toll from a strong earthquake in the country's east has climbed 23 people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said most of the victims of yesterday's magnitude 6.5 quake in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province, were killed by collapsing houses and buildings.

In addition to the dead, the agency said more than 100 people have been injured.

The agency said at least 117 houses and buildings were damaged and about 15,000 people are being housed in temporary shelters.