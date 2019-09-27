TODAY |

Death toll climbs to 23 in Indonesia following strong earthquake

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Natural Disasters

Indonesian authorities say the death toll from a strong earthquake in the country's east has climbed 23 people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said most of the victims of yesterday's magnitude 6.5 quake in Ambon, the capital of Maluku province, were killed by collapsing houses and buildings.

In addition to the dead, the agency said more than 100 people have been injured.

The agency said at least 117 houses and buildings were damaged and about 15,000 people are being housed in temporary shelters.

Home to more than 260 million people, Indonesia has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The damage following yesterday's earthquake in Ambon, Maluku province, Indonesia. The quake killed a number of people and damaged a bridge, hospital and other buildings. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia, causing tsunami panic
2
England's Piers Francis the latest star in hot water for high tackle at World Cup
3
'This is a tragic, incomprehensible time for us' - Family speaks out as search continues for Emily Branje, 9, missing on Hokitika River
4
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
5
'It's destroyed our community' - Families evicted from Auckland suburb to make way for housing
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:33

Oil spills reach more than 100 regions of Brazil coast
01:58

William and Kate, Sir David Attenborough celebrate launch of ‘Boaty McBoatface’
00:41

US officer dashes onto busy interstate to save dog

Man convicted of execution-style murder of six members of ex-wife's family, including four children, in Texas