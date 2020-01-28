Death toll from China coronavirus now over 100, cases over 4000

China today reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease as the US government prepared to evacuate Americans from the city at the centre of the outbreak.

A microscope image of Wuhan coronavirus cells. Source: China National Microbiology Data Centre

Authorities reported 24 deaths in Hubei province, where the virus first was detected in December, and one in Beijing, the Chinese capital.

No national total was immediately announced but with 81 deaths reported through Tuesday, that would make the toll at least 106.

An additional 1291 cases were also confirmed taking the number of people infected to over 4000.

The Chinese government has locked down whole cities in Hubei, isolating some 50 million people in a sweeping anti-disease effort.

The US Consulate in Wuhan, the city at the centre of the outbreak, was preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the country.