Death toll from Australian bushfires rises to eight as firefighters continue to battle for control

Eight people have now been confirmed dead in bushfires that ripped through Australia this week, leaving the country reeling from a horror end to the year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thousands are still cut off in small coastal towns, with the Defence Force called in to supply food and water to those trapped.

Across New South Wales and Victoria, 150 fires continue to burn.

The worst of the blazes are in Victoria's east and on the NSW South Coast, where thousands of people in isolated communities are ringed by the deadly fires.

"We do have a dynamic and a dangerous fire situation across the state," Victorian Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters today.

More than 45 fires continue to burn in Victoria as helicopters flew firefighters to the isolated border town of Mallacoota, which was flattened by fire yesterday as 4000 people sheltered on a beach.

A southerly wind change brought cooler temperatures for the first day of the new year but also lightning-packing thunderstorms.

The storms have sparked dozens of the new fires.

A man was found dead in his Buchan home, his niece posted on the East Gippsland fire season 2019-2020 Facebook page today.

Earlier in the day, state authorities said four people were missing and dozens of homes have been destroyed, along with livestock, fences and pastures, after three large fires became one in East Gippsland and chewed through about 500,000 hectares of land.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Another large blaze at Corryong, on the NSW border, is also at risk of spreading and merging with a fire in NSW, where more than 100 fires continue to burn across the state.

Following yesterday's news that a father and son died in Cobargo, the NSW fire toll increased today with more confirmed deaths.

NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys confirmed a body was found in a vehicle in Yatte Yattah near Lake Conjola, another body was found in a vehicle in Sussex Inlet and ambulance officers found a third body in the area.

Police are also at Lake Conjola where a house was yesterday destroyed by fire and the occupant of the home is missing.

A 72-year-old man also remains missing and feared dead 50km north of Cobargo but police have been unable to safely reach his property.

Hundreds of properties, including homes, schools and businesses, have been reportedly destroyed in the region, where fire crews continue to battle blazes threatening communities.

"There is real potential for fires to continue to flare up and spread, given how dry the landscape is, how dry the vegetation is, and how easily it's influenced by winds," Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

Several communities remain isolated, with fears some people may be burned and in need of urgent medical treatment.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We haven't been able to get access via roads or via aircraft. It's been locked in or too dangerous and we simply can't access, nor can the people in these areas get out," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

The areas has been hampered by poor communications after fires felled mobile phone towers and power lines.

Federal Opposition leader Anthony Albanese rebuked Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his response to the bushfire crisis, saying Australians want better leadership.

"They want an end to complacency. This is not business as usual," he told reporters in Brisbane.

Mr Albanese said climate change had influenced the scale of the fires as he called on the government to take more action on the bushfires.