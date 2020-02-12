TODAY |

Death toll and confirmed coronavirus cases jump sharply in China as diagnosis parameters change

The number of deaths and cases in China's central Hubei province from the novel coronavirus outbreak - Covid-19 - has risen by a massive number as the way confirmed cases are reported has now changed.

New figures from Hubei today record 242 new deaths, taking the death toll in China to at least 1355, and a further 14,840 cases have been reported leading to a worldwide total of 60,015 confirmed cases.

According to an official statement from Hubei's government, the big jump comes as "clinically diagnosed" cases will now be included in the confirmed cases number.

"With the deepening of understanding of new coronavirus pneumonia and the accumulation of experience in diagnosis and treatment, in view of the characteristics of the epidemic in Hubei Province.

"The General Office of the National Health and Health Commission and the Office of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine issued the "Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Pneumonia of New Coronavirus (Version) "adds" clinical diagnosis "to the case diagnosis classification in Hubei Province," the statement reads.

"This is so that patients can receive standardised treatment according to confirmed cases as early as possible to further improve the success rate of treatment."

Coronavirus outbreak poses new problem for Boeing

The figures are a huge jump over previous days where it appeared the quarantines were getting numbers of confirmed cases under control.

