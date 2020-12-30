Death row inmate in US who survived execution attempt dies, Covid-19 suspected

An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died yesterday of possible complications of Covid-19, the state prisons system said.

Death row inmate Romell Broom. Source: Associated Press

At the time of the 2009 procedure, condemned prisoner Romell Broom was only the second inmate nationally to survive an execution after they began in modern times.

Broom, 64, has been placed on the “Covid probable list” maintained by the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, spokesperson Sara French said today. Inmates on that list are suspected to have died of Covid-19, pending a death certificate, she said.

The state says 124 inmates have died from confirmed or probable cases of the coronavirus. One death row inmate currently has a positive Covid-19 test, and 55 death row inmates tested positive and then recovered, French said.

Ohio unsuccessfully tried to put Broom, then age 53, to death by lethal injection on September 15, 2009. The execution was called off after two hours when technicians could not find a suitable vein, and Broom cried in pain while receiving 18 needle sticks.

Broom was returned to death row, where he fought unsuccessfully to avoid a second execution. His most recent execution date was in June, but in the spring Republican Gov. Mike DeWine issued a reprieve and set a new date in March 2022.

His attorneys filed arguments with the US Supreme Court that he should be spared a second attempt.

Broom survived the 2009 execution “only to live with the ever-increasing fear and distress that the same process would be used on him at his next execution date,” attorneys Timothy Sweeney and Adele Shank said in a statement.

“Let his passing in this way, and not in the execution chamber, be the final word on whether a second attempt should ever have been considered,” they said.

Broom was sentenced to die for raping and killing 14-year-old Tryna Middleton after abducting her in Cleveland in 1984 as she walked home from a football game with two friends.