Death penalty not being sought for Bali bombing mastermind accused

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against a Guantanamo Bay detainee accused of orchestrating the deadly 2002 Bali nightclub bombings in Indonesia and other attacks, a US military official said today.

Bomb wreckage from the Sari night club and surrounding buildings in Kuta, Bali, on October 15, 2002. Source: Associated Press

The detainee known by the single name Hambali was notified last week that prosecutors are preparing to try him before a military commission at the US base in Cuba on charges that include terrorism and murder in violation of the law of war.

He is accused of conspiring with leaders of al-Qaida in a series of attacks, including the bombings in Bali in October 2002 that killed 202 people.

A Pentagon legal official known as the convening authority must still approve the charges before the case can proceed to an arraignment.

Marine Corps Brig. Gen. John Baker, the chief defense counsel, said in an email that he was notified that prosecutors do not intend to seek the death penalty even though some of the charges are potentially capital offenses.

Baker said he would be submitting a request for additional resources to "effectively represent" Hambali but the decision to not seek the death penalty means he will not have to find experienced capital attorneys.

Such lawyers are typically civilians.