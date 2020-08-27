TODAY |

Death from Covid-19 almost 50% more likely in obese patients, new research finds

Source:  1 NEWS

Obesity could increase the risk of death from Covid-19 by almost 50 per cent, according to a new study. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new research found the risk was far greater than previously thought. Source: 1 NEWS

The report, commissioned for the World Bank, found the risk factor was greater than previously thought. 

It also suggests that obesity could make vaccines designed to fight the virus less effective. 

Both the US and United Kingdom, which are two of the biggest Covid-19 death hotspots, have some of the highest rates of adult obesity. 

Around 40 per cent of Americans and 27 per cent of adults in the UK are considered to be obese. 

The likelihood of obese patients being hospitalised by the virus is more than double compared to others, while the chances of them requiring ICU level care is 74 per cent higher, the study found. 

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Science
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:39
Christchurch mosque killer called a 'maggot' at sentencing
2
Watch: War of words erupts between Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook
3
NZ sets aside 'hundreds of millions' to access Covid-19 vaccine, Jacinda Ardern announces
4
Morning Briefing August 27: Relief as gunman chooses not to speak
5
New 'mini cluster' in Auckland concerning ahead of Level 2 move - Dr Siouxsie Wiles
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Speeding fines, police pursuits increase during lockdown
01:45

Moscow rolls out advanced trials for new Covid-19 vaccine
00:25

Dr Bloomfield to meet with Canterbury DHB today amid tensions over funding cuts, resignations
00:20

Heavy flooding kills at least 100 in Afghanistan