Death from Covid-19 almost 50% more likely in obese patients, new research finds

Obesity could increase the risk of death from Covid-19 by almost 50 per cent, according to a new study.

The report, commissioned for the World Bank, found the risk factor was greater than previously thought.

It also suggests that obesity could make vaccines designed to fight the virus less effective.

Both the US and United Kingdom, which are two of the biggest Covid-19 death hotspots, have some of the highest rates of adult obesity.

Around 40 per cent of Americans and 27 per cent of adults in the UK are considered to be obese.