Death of Australian mum-of-three in Fiji being treated as murder

AAP
An Australian woman has been found dead in Fiji and her husband is reportedly in hospital.

Fijian media report the woman is mother-of-three Jennifer Downes, who worked for the United Nations in Suva, and her husband is Henry Lusaka John.

Mr John, who is originally from Congo but is an Australian citizen, is at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, according to the Fiji Sun.

A police spokeswoman told the Fiji Sun they were treating the case an alleged murder.

An Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman told AAP consular assistance was being provided to the family of the Australian woman.

"Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment," he said.

Pacific island beach generic
Fiji (file picture). Source: istock.com
