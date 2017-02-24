 

Deadly weather bomb smashes UK forcing halt on Coro St filming

Powerful winds have battered parts of northern Europe, disrupting transportation and killing a woman who was hit by flying debris in central England. 

A plane is buffeted by the wind as it comes in to land at Leeds Bradford Airport as as flights were cancelled and commuters were warned they faced delays as winds reached nearly 90mph when Storm Doris battered many part of Britain. Thursday Feb. 23, 2017. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

A plane is buffeted by the wind as it comes in to land at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Source: 1 NEWS

Britain's West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman suffered serious head injuries in Wolverhampton, 225 kilometres northwest of London.

The wind even halted filming of outdoor scenes on Britain's long-running soap opera Coronation Street.

Rain, snow and strong winds of more than 145 kph from a weather system dubbed Storm Doris closed UK roads, cancelled flights and for a time halted train travel to and from Euston Station, one of London's main terminals.

Heathrow Airport said about one in 10 flights was cancelled.

An Icelandair flight from Reykjavik declared an in-flight fuel emergency after aborted attempts to land at both Manchester and Liverpool airports in northwest England. It eventually landed successfully in Manchester.

In the Netherlands, the landing gear on a small passenger plane collapsed as it landed in heavy winds at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport.

The flight landed safely and nobody was injured in the heavy landing. Video shown on Dutch news sites showed the right landing gear of the twin-prop airplane operated by Flybe collapsing as it touched down on a flight from Edinburgh.

Schiphol said in a statement that 59 people were on the plane.

The landing came as powerful winds battered the Netherlands, causing traffic chaos and blowing roofs off some buildings but no other major incidents.

The heavy winds in the UK on Thursday were expected to start dying down late in the day.

Britain's weather agency, the Met Office, said a top wind speed of 151 kph was recorded at Capel Curig in Wales.

