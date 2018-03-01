Deadly snowstorm continues to batter UK and Europe causing flight cancellations at London's Heathrow Airport

Exceptional snow and wind forced airports to close today in Scotland, Switzerland and France and stranded several hundred drivers in their cars as a Siberian cold snap stretched across Europe.

Geneva's airport closed after the Swiss city was hit with 13 centimetres of snow over a three-hour period in the early morning.

It reopened several hours later after extensive de-icing of the runway, plans and facilities.

Several deaths have been attributed to the unusually cold late-winter weather across Europe. The fatalities include a man in his 60s who was pronounced dead after being pulled from a frozen lake in London on Wednesday, the city ambulance service said.

Snow shut Glasgow and Edinburgh airports in Scotland, and there are cancellations at Heathrow and other airports in Britain. Airports in the southern French cities of Montpellier and the Atlantic beach resort of Biarritz were also affected.

Hundreds of drivers were trapped in their cars overnight in Scotland and authorities said everyone except emergency-services workers should stay off the roads.

Police in the county of Lincolnshire in eastern England say most roads there are impassable, with as much as 60 centimetres of snow in rural areas.

Forecasters say a new storm, Storm Emma, is due to bring blizzards, freezing rain and thunderstorms to Ireland, southwestern England and Wales today.

About 2,000 cars were blocked on highways in the Herault region of southern France, where snow — and snowplows — are extremely rare.