 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Deadly snow continues to batter UK and Europe causing flight cancellations at London's Heathrow Airport

share

Source:

Associated Press

Exceptional snow and wind forced airports to close today in Scotland, Switzerland and France and stranded several hundred drivers in their cars as a Siberian cold snap stretched across Europe.

A “red warning” has been issued for parts of Scotland for the first time in five years.
Source: BBC

Geneva's airport closed after the Swiss city was hit with 13 centimetres of snow over a three-hour period in the early morning.

It reopened several hours later after extensive de-icing of the runway, plans and facilities.

Several deaths have been attributed to the unusually cold late-winter weather across Europe. The fatalities include a man in his 60s who was pronounced dead after being pulled from a frozen lake in London on Wednesday, the city ambulance service said.

The commuter passed behind 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid during a live broadcast.
Source: Breakfast

Snow shut Glasgow and Edinburgh airports in Scotland, and there are cancellations at Heathrow and other airports in Britain. Airports in the southern French cities of Montpellier and the Atlantic beach resort of Biarritz were also affected.

Hundreds of drivers were trapped in their cars overnight in Scotland and authorities said everyone except emergency-services workers should stay off the roads.

Police in the county of Lincolnshire in eastern England say most roads there are impassable, with as much as 60 centimetres of snow in rural areas.

It's reported as many as 50 people have died in the freezing conditions.
Source: 1 NEWS

Forecasters say a new storm, Storm Emma, is due to bring blizzards, freezing rain and thunderstorms to Ireland, southwestern England and Wales today.

About 2,000 cars were blocked on highways in the Herault region of southern France, where snow — and snowplows — are extremely rare.

Snow blanketed Paris and the surrounding region today, and authorities urged Paris commuters to leave their cars at home because of dangerous conditions.

Related

UK and Europe

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:24
1
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Video: 'That's not bullying I'd call that assault' - Rotorua school investigating after boy filmed viciously kicking fellow student in head

00:24
2
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Sickening student-on-student schoolyard assault at Rotorua high school being investigated by police

00:30
3
The incident in Manchester has left Jones afraid to use public transport.

Watch: Shameful scenes as England coach Eddie Jones verbally abused by Scotland fans

4

Helicopter carrying two people crashes at Wanaka Airport

01:05
5
The shot put legend headlines NZ's 15-strong team for the Gold Coast.

Kiwi shot put legend Dame Valerie Adams to receive 2010 world champs gold

00:24
Footage has emerged on social media of a brutal student assault at Western Heights High School.

Sickening student-on-student schoolyard assault at Rotorua high school being investigated by police

Footage of a Rotorua student viciously kicking another student in the head went viral online yesterday, eliciting widespread outrage, after it was posted on Facebook.


04:45
Air New Zealand is focusing global attention on Antarctica with its latest safety video, showcasing the frozen continent and the important climate science undertaken there.

Watch: Air New Zealand releases controversial new Antarctica-themed safety video featuring Entourage star Adrian Grenier

Family of one of the 257 people who died in the 1979 Erebus plane crash on the southern continent said the filming location was "very disrespectful".

02:51
On March 13 it will be 10,000 days since he was elected into parliament.

'This has been our adventure' – Bill English given standing ovation after valedictory speech

The former PM channelled poet James K. Baxter as he finished his speech.


44:53
Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

Full speech: Bill English farewells Parliament with touching and humorous valedictory address

Bill English looks back over his extensive parliamentary career as he bows out after 27 years.

02:17
Andrew Saville and Stephen Stuart are back for another year to break down the weekly Super Rugby match-ups for Kiwi sides.

Super Rugby Picks Round 2 Picks: Blues and Chiefs face off in must-win derby while Hurricanes look to rebound in Argentina

Andrew Saville, Stephen Stuart and all the TVNZ rugby oracles have shaken off the cobwebs and are back to pick this week's winners.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 