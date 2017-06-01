 

Deadly Kabul bombing raises serious questions about Afghan government's ability to provide basic security

Source:

Associated Press

A massive suicide truck bombing rocked a highly secured diplomatic area of Kabul, killing 90 people and wounding as many as 400. The attack left a scene of mayhem and destruction in the Afghan capital.

At least 90 people lost their lives in the attack.
Source: BBC

A look at some of the lingering issues after yesterday's attack:

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

Investigators will seek to understand how insurgents managed to get an explosives-packed tanker truck into one of the best-protected areas of Kabul.

The Wazir Akbar Khan district is home to most of the capital's foreign embassies as well as several major government institutions, including the Presidential Palace.

More than 400 people have been wounded after a suicide bomber blew a truck up in the heard of Kabul.
Source: Associated Press

"No one could even imagine that would take place in Wazir Akbar Khan," said Gen. Mirza Mohammad Yarmand, a former deputy interior minister. "I would call it a security and intelligence error."

QUESTIONS ABOUT ABILITY TO PROTECT THE CAPITAL

The bombing raises serious questions about the Afghan government's ability to provide basic security. Insurgent groups have been on the offensive ever since the drawdown of NATO troops from the country in 2014.

At least 400 people were injured in the attack in the diplomatic quarter of Kabul.
Source: US ABC

The first half of 2017 has seen a particularly successful string of extremist attacks in the capital, including a twin suicide bombing March 1 that killed 22 people and a coordinated March 8 assault on a military hospital that killed 50 people.

ATTEMPTS AT DIPLOMACY

So far, it doesn't appear likely.

There have been multiple attempts to launch peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, but all have faltered. The most recent initiative, brokered by Pakistan, collapsed and spawned even more public distrust and animosity between Kabul and Islamabad.

What's more, as long as the Taliban and other insurgent groups can demonstrate the ability to strike deep in the heart of the most secure parts of Kabul, the impetus to negotiate will likely be reduced. Yarmand said there doesn't appear to be much desire to negotiate on the part of the Taliban leadership or its rank and file.

"For now, their supporters need them to be in the fight with the Afghan government," he said.

