Deadly coronavirus officially named Covid-19

The World Health Organisation officially named the deadly coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China, and has killed over 1000 people.

People wearing protective suits stand near the Cheung Hong Estate, a public housing estate, during evacuation of residents in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press

In a tweet this morning, the organisation said the virus has been named Covid-19.

More than 43,000 people are infected by the coronavirus globally, with 1018 deaths recorded - most in Wuhan.

While the virus has not yet reached New Zealand, there are 11 New Zealanders stuck on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan. Two other New Zealanders were taken off the cruise ship after they contracted coronavirus.

Around 2500 people are confined to their rooms on the cruise ship and only allowed outside for an hour a day. Some are calling for the Government to help.