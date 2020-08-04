TODAY |

Deadline set by Donald Trump for sale or shutdown of TikTok

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump has set a deadline of September 15 for TikTok, a popular Chinese-owned video app, to be sold to a US company or he will shut it down.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The US President says he has spoken with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about buying the app. Source: Associated Press

"I think a deal is going to be made, it's a great asset, it's a great asset, but it's not a great asset in the United States, it it doesn't have the approval of the United States," Mr Trump said today at the White House.

"So it will close down on September 15th, unless Microsoft or someone else is able to buy it and work out a deal, an appropriate deal so the Treasury of the, the Treasury of the United States gets a lot of money, a lot of money."

This comes after Mr Trump first threatened to shut down the app because of claims it is a source of national security and censorship concerns.

READ MORE
Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok's US business ahead of Trump's proposed ban

Microsoft Corp is in advanced talks to buy the Chinese app, owned by Bytedance Ltd.

Microsoft said its CEO, Satya Nadella, has talked with Mr Trump about it, and the tech giant expects the talks with TikTok to end no later than September 15, either with a deal or not.

World
North America
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
2
Judge takes aim at police as woman who escaped Covid-19 managed isolation given suspended sentence
3
No NZ-Cook Islands travel bubble frustrates top surgeon who says small nation is 'suffering' without tourism
4
'Wish I looked like that' - Collins defends potential National candidate after leotard image shared
5
House rental law before Parliament 'protects antisocial tenants' – property investors' group
MORE FROM
World
MORE

General Motors lashed over Holden dealer treatment in Australia
04:01

Victoria records 429 new cases, 13 deaths ahead of hard lockdown
02:17

Families in Italy fight to recover remains of loved ones buried in mass graves at height of Covid-19 pandemic

Adele shows support for Beyoncé's Black is King visual album