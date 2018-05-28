Day care tells off parents of three-year-old girl for choice of dress

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Breaking News
Legendary New Zealand middle distance runner and Auckland councillor Dick Quax dies
share
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
"We're needing a very clear pay boost right now." says the nurses' union.
Six medals belonging to the late World War Two veteran Walter Smith were loaned to the RSA in Timaru.
MetService has forecast the temperature to drop below four degrees in the capital overnight.
With huge prize money on the line, the new season of Survivor NZ sees the castaways playing the game harder than ever.
Scientists are growing simplified versions of human brain tissue in labs in the search for a cure.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ