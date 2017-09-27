 

A day after historic Facebook route, Twitter is plunging

Associated Press
Twitter plunged before the opening bell Friday on weak user numbers, a day after a historic route at Facebook.

Twitter, like other social media platforms, says it's putting its platform over user growth.

That leaves investors seemingly unable to value what the biggest companies in the sector, which rely on their potential user reach, are worth.

Shares of Twitter Inc. slumped 16 percent on what was otherwise a strong quarter, it scrambles to clean up a user base in a supercharged environment.

Twitter had 335 million monthly users in the quarter, below the 339 million Wall Street was expecting, and down slightly from 336 million in the first quarter.

That overshadowed a strong monthly user growth of 3 percent.

Twitter said its monthly user number could continue to fall in the "mid-single-digit millions" in the third quarter.

Long criticised for allowing hate, abuse and trolls to run rampant on its platform, Twitter has begun to crack down, banning accounts that violate its terms and making others less visible.

Twitter is now attempting to rein in the worst offenders after years as one of the Wild West corners of the internet.

At the same time, it must convince people it's the go to platform in social media, and it is absolutely dwarfed right now by Facebook.

Facebook has more than 2.23 billion users while its apps WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger each have over 1 billion.

Twitter on Friday reiterated its efforts to "to invest in improving the health of the public conversation" on its platform, making the "long-term health" of its service a priority over short-term metrics - such as user numbers.

As part of these efforts, Twitter said that as of May, its systems identified and challenged more than 9 million potentially spammy or automated accounts per week, up from 6.4 million in December 2017.

The company has previously disclosed these numbers.

A Washington Post report put the total number of suspended accounts in May and June at 70 million.

The Associated Press also found that Twitter suspended 56 million such accounts in the last quarter of 2017.

While Twitter maintains that most of these accounts were dormant and thus not counted in the monthly user figure, the company also warned that its cleanup efforts could affect its counted user base - without giving specific numbers.

"We want people to feel safe freely expressing themselves and have launched new tools to address problem behaviours that distort and distract from the public conversation," CEO Jack Dorsey said in a prepared statement.

FILE- This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter is testing a 280-character limit, doubling the current length restriction that’s been in place since the company’s founding 11 years ago. The test is being made available to a small subset of users and applies to languages other than Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter (file picture). Source: Associated Press
9 Albanians arrested on alleged counterfeit visa scheme

Associated Press
Albanian police say they have arrested nine Albanian suspects for allegedly being part of an organised crime ring that issued fake identity documents to help people enter Britain and the United States illegally.

A statement Friday said authorities arrested nine persons, while one was declared at large.

Police also seized equipment and a workshop producing fake Italian and Greek documents, and allege that the suspects facilitated marriage for some individuals with Bulgarian citizens, who are EU members.

Police say documents were sold at around $13,000-$20,000, although trafficking costs via Italy, Malta, Kosovo, or Croatia in order to avoid official scrutiny, were extra.

Albanian citizens are allowed to travel to EU member countries without visas, but require visas to go to Britain and the U.S.

Generic passport Source: Breakfast
Associated Press
The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died.

Chiyo Miyako died Sunday. Her death was confirmed today by Kanagawa prefecture, her home state south of Tokyo.

Miyako, born on May 2, 1901, became the world's oldest person in April after Nabi Tajima from Kikai island in southern Japan died at the age of 117.

Miyako's family called her "the goddess" and remembered her as a chatty person who was patient and kind to others, according to Guinness World Records, which had certified her title. Miyako enjoyed calligraphy, which she had practiced until recently, and eating sushi and eel, Guinness said.

Guinness said the successor to her world record is yet to be confirmed.

The new oldest person in Japan is a 115-year-old woman, Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka on the southern island of Kyushu, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The world's oldest man, Masazo Nonaka on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido, celebrated his 113rd birthday Wednesday.

Chiyo Miyako
Chiyo Miyako. Source: Gerontology.wikia.com
