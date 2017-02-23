David Shearer: South Sudan famine is caused by man-made problems

Former Labour leader and now the head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan, David Shearer, says that food shortages and famine in some parts of the country were down to "man-made problems" which have led to conflict and displacement.

Speaking to reporters in the capital, Juba, Mr Shearer confirmed the serious nature of the food shortages in Unity State and areas around the town of Leer, which he saw first-hand during a visit to those areas some two weeks ago.

He said there was "nothing about these food shortages which is about drought or climatic problems".

UN figures show the number of people in need of food aid around the country has risen by half a million from last year, to 5.5 million.

Mr Shearer stressed the need for a "very big donor mobilisation" to fund a 1.6 billion US dollar humanitarian appeal this year.

He added that the situation was "particularly tragic" because the lack of peace in the country had caused widespread internal displacement of people.

Commenting on the national dialogue set to begin in early March, Mr Shearer stressed the need for any dialogue to be inclusive.