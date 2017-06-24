David Beckham plants himself by the main stage for Glastonbury Festival

David Beckham's made his first trip to Glastonbury Festival and it's for a good cause.

Although he says he won't be sleeping in a tent.

Michael Eavis, who runs the huge musical and cultural event, asked the sports superstar to help launch some affordable housing in the local village of Pilton by planting a tree.

Pilton plays host to the festival as that's where Worthy Farm is located - and Eavis has donated land and stone for a new development called Maggie's Farm.

Now that's done, Beckham is looking forward to enjoying his first festival and checking out Radiohead.

No doubt his son Brooklyn will teach him the ways of partying down on Worthy Farm, as Beckham says he has been to festivals before.