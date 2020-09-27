TODAY |

David Attenborough pays special visit to Kensington Palace

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince William and Kate have released two new photographs with Sir David Attenborough.

Britain's Prince William, centre, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, react with Naturalist David Attenborough, left, with their children. Source: Kensington Palace

The photographs show their royal highnesses and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Sir David earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington palace.

Prince William and Prince Louis react as Prince George holds the tooth of a giant shark given to him by Sir David Attenborough. Source: Kensington Palace

The photos coincide with Sir David’s upcoming feature documentary, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, which will premiere across the globe tomorrow.

