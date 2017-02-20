 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Daunting urban terrain as Iraqis push into western Mosul

share

Source:

Associated Press

Iraqi forces have launched the push for Mosul's militant-held western half just over four months after the operation to retake the city from ISIS officially began.

A member of the federal police takes a break from fighting Islamic State militants, in Hamam al-Alil, Iraq, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launched a large-scale military operation on Sunday to dislodge Islamic State militants from the western half of Mosul city. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)

A member of the federal police takes a break from fighting Islamic State militants, in Hamam al-Alil near Mosul in Iraq.

Source: Associated Press

The fight for Iraq's second largest city — roughly split by the Tigris River into an eastern and a western section — has seen periods of swift territorial gains as well as weeks of gruelling urban combat with high civilian and military casualties.

Iraqi and US-led coalition officials say they expect the fight for the west to be more difficult as it is denser, with narrower streets, and home to more civilians.

THE OPERATION SO FAR

In the days after Iraqi forces announced the start of the Mosul operation, Iraq's special forces quickly retook a handful of largely empty villages along the city's east that brought them to Mosul's edge in early November. Once inside the city the tempo of operations changed dramatically, with barrages of car bombs inflicting heavy military and civilian casualties.

Soldiers fired their weapons at suspected militant positions from the roof in the village of Al Arij.
Source: Associated Press

Iraqi forces repeatedly advanced too quickly into Mosul's eastern neighbourhoods by day, only to face punishing counterattacks by night.

However, as Iraqi forces closed in on the Tigris River, they began to see swifter progress.

Iraqi and coalition officials say this was due to new tactics and better coordination between the disparate forces fighting in Mosul, but Iraqi troops on the ground say ISIS defences simply began to thin, allowing them to secure swifter gains.

THE TERRAIN

Iraqi and coalition officials say the biggest difference in the fight for Mosul's west will be the terrain.

The western half of the city is home to some of Mosul's oldest neighbourhoods, with narrow streets that will force Iraqi forces to dismount from their armored vehicles.

With heavy fighting continuing the graves were created by ISIS near the town of Hammam Alali.
Source: 1 NEWS

Even Iraq's special forces — some of the most competent fighters in the military — have so far largely fought the Mosul battle from inside their vehicles, rather than moving house-to-house on foot, in an effort to limit military casualties.

SOUTHERN FRONT

Iraqi forces are expected to push into western Mosul from the south near the city's international airport. Iraqi forces had initially planned to advance on the city from the east and south simultaneously, but as they became bogged down in eastern Mosul, the southern front was put on hold.

Iraq's militarised Federal Police retook the village of Hamam al-Alil in November and since then the front has barely moved as some units were dispatched to eastern Mosul.

Chris Weeks talks to Breakfast from Jordan on the humanitarian effort.
Source: Breakfast

Overnight, shortly after the new push was announced, police units moved into the village of Athba, southwest of the city's ISIS-held airport, while the army's 9th Division moved into the southwestern village of Bakhira.

MILITANT THREAT

Eastern Mosul was declared fully liberated in January, but has since seen several militant attacks as Iraqi special forces pull out of the east and Iraqi army units, with less training and experience, take over.

Iraqi officials have warned that there is a high probability that small groups of ISIS fighters have remained in Mosul's east and will continue to carry out attacks.

HUMANITARIAN CONCERNS

The United Nations estimates that some 750,000 civilians are still living in Mosul's west and has described conditions there as "siege-like." Civilians who have escaped the western half of the city say food is running out as the wealthiest have stockpiled all the goods that were available in stores.

Aid groups are considering airlifting supplies into IS-held neighborhoods, a Western diplomat who was not authorised to brief the media said on condition of anonymity.

Related

Middle East

00:22
Soldiers fired their weapons at suspected militant positions from the roof in the village of Al Arij.

Video: Iraqi soldiers fire on ISIS militants from rooftop near Mosul
00:29
With heavy fighting continuing the graves were created by ISIS near the town of Hammam Alali.

Two mass graves containing nearly 300 bodies discovered near Mosul

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Queen Halaevalu Mata'aho, aged 90, passed away in Auckland overnight

Tongan King's mother passes away in an Auckland hospital


00:21
2
He's magic with the bat in hand, but New Zealand's skipper won't want to watch this delivery again.

AB de Villiers guides South Africa to victory over NZ in thrilling first ODI match at Seddon Park

3
The body of Kebai Liu was found in Wellington on Sunday evening.

Body of missing 76-year-old woman found in Wellington

02:05
4
The Florida rally was all about cultivating the image that Trump is winning.

'What has he been smoking?' - Swedes ridicule President Trump's suggestion of major Scandinavian terror incident

00:08
5
World rugby is mourning the loss of the Wallabies and Brumbies lock, who died aged just 37.

'The rugby world is in shock' - Former Wallaby Dan Vickerman dies aged 37

01:53
There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

Kiwi lamb rebranding a possible sign of things to come in post-Brexit trade war

There are concerns that when the UK leaves Europe, it will look to buy more British meat.

02:36
Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.

Good Sorts: 'They've taken over my life' – the Auckland woman sharing the joy of butterflies

Since she was a little girl, Auckand's Jacqui Knight has been fascinated by butterflies.


02:15
Good teaching, mentoring and hard work is helping 300 students thrive.

'We can be what we want to be' - programme helps Auckland Pacific Island students excel at science

Tangaroa College is seeing 94 per cent pass rates for its level three students.

04:27
Labour and the Greens have closed the gap on National, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll.

1 NEWS poll: Labour and Greens close gap on National following John Key's departure

PM Bill English has made a strong start in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, however.

00:18
Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.

Watch: Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck lays on beautiful short ball for teen rookie's first try

Isaiah Papali'i, 18, scored the opening try for the Warriors in their trial match against the Titans in Palmerston North.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ