Daughter of Kiwi mum killed in Melbourne still stands by her father after he was jailed for manslaughter

Source:  1 NEWS

The daughter of a Kiwi mum, killed in Melbourne, has revealed why she stands by her father, who was jailed for manslaughter.

Speaking out for the first time, Sarah Ristveski recounted asking her father if he had anything to do with it. Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking out for the first time, Sarah Ristevski also recounts asking her dad if he had anything to do with her mum Karen's death.

The crime shocked Australia and New Zealand, with Sarah front-and-centre after Karen's disappearance from their Melbourne home in 2016.

"I just think it's very sad. We both loved Mum. We still both love Mum," she says.

"I have no doubt in my mind that my dad loves my mum... And he's hurting as much as I am."

Borce Ristevski was by his daughter's side throughout the ordeal, grieving the loss of his wife of 27 years.

He was a pall-bearer at Karen's funeral and maintained his innocence, even after he was charged with murder.

But then the night before his Supreme Court trial, Borce Ristevski pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Karen Ristevski was found dead in bushland near Melbourne in February, 2017. Source: 1 NEWS

Sarah says she asked her dad if he had anything to do with it. He said no.

When asked if she still believes him, Sarah says: "He's still my dad so nothing's changed."

"I don't know what to believe."

Nearly a year after Borce Ristevski was locked up, Sarah is still struggling to grasp her father's role in her mother's death.

But her support for him is resolute.

"I think even if it was my mum in his position, I'd do the same," she says.

"And I think people need to understand how close we all were and I'm not just going to give up on someone, especially when I'm so close. It's my dad."

Borce Ristevski will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years.

