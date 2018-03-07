Daughter in captive Californian 'House of Horrors' secretly posted sad original songs to YouTube

One of the daughters of the Turpin family, who were held captive in harsh living conditions in California, posted videos of herself singing sad original songs to YouTube under a pseudonym.

ABC7 reports that a 17-year-old in the family somehow found a way to post online, singing a series of what appeared to be original compositions.

"You blame me for everything, you blame me in every way, you blame me for what they say, what they say," she sang.

Her parents, David and Louise Turpin, were arrested in January after the 17-year-old escaped and alerted authorities to the conditions at her Perris home.