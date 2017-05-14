 

Date set for former FBI director James Comey to testify before the Senate intelligence committee

James Comey, fired last month as FBI director amid a federal investigation into connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, is set to testify next Friday (NZT) at a highly anticipated congressional hearing that could shed light on his private conversations with the president in the weeks before his dismissal.

Some are not buying the official explanation for why Comey was given the axe.
The Senate intelligence committee announced Comey's appearance, and a Comey associate said he had been cleared to testify by Robert Mueller, another former FBI director now overseeing that investigation as special counsel.

Professor Neil Siegel talks to Q+A's Jessica Mutch on the firing of James Comey.
Comey's testimony probably will focus on the private meetings the former FBI director had with Trump and subsequently chronicled in internal memos and recounted to associates who have divulged their contents to The Associated Press and other media outlets.

Comey's associates have said Comey told them that Trump asked him at a January dinner to pledge his loyalty to the president and, at an Oval Office meeting weeks later, asked Comey to consider ending an FBI investigation into Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

The White House has denied those characterisations.

The scope of Comey's testimony was not exactly clear, though Mueller was permitting him to speak publicly, an associate told the AP.

Mueller's investigation could include a look at the circumstances of Comey's firing, especially since Trump has said publicly that he was thinking of "this Russia thing" when he made the move.

It is possible that the Trump White House could try to raise executive privilege claims in arguing that any conversations with the president could not be discussed publicly.

