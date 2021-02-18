Data of 533 million Facebook users leaked online

In a major security breach, 533 million Facebook users' phone numbers and personal data have been leaked online.

Source: 1 NEWS

The exposed data collected from 106 nations includes their full names, locations, birth dates, bios and email addresses.

A Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider Australia that the leak was scraped from the site due to a previous vulnerability that the social media giant patched in 2019.

READ MORE Facebook fined almost $1 million by British authorities over Cambridge Analytica data sharing

The platform had vowed to tighten down against mass data scraping after the Cambridge Analytica scandal saw the data of 80 million users taken.

Now the dataset, which is a couple years old, has been posted to a low-level hacking forum, making it available to anyone with the skills to unpack it.