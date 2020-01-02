Dashcam footage shows truck's battle with wild winds in US

Video showed a truck swaying wildly in high winds while driving along Interstate 25 in Colorado today.
Parts of Colorado and Wyoming started the new year with extreme weather, with winds of up to 130km/h causing I-25 to be shut down near the border between the two states.
Wyoming Highway Patrol reported overturned vehicles, including at least one truck, and others pushed off the road.
The US National Weather Service warned strong winds and blowing snow could make travel difficult over higher mountain passes in Colorado just as heavy-post holiday traffic is expected to pick up.