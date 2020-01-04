TODAY |

Dashcam footage shows car drive off cliff in US

Source:  Associated Press

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a car that drove off a cliff into the Pacific Ocean in Northern California this week.

Californian police released the footage asking for help to identify the vehicle. Source: Associated Press

Another driver captured it on video on the morning of December 30 in the Half Moon Bay area about 20 miles south of San Francisco. Authorities have not yet found the vehicle or any occupants and were forced to call off the search because of rough seas.

The California Highway Patrol is now asking the public for help. The motorist's dashboard camera captured the moment the vehicle went at full speed over the edge of the 40-foot cliff near Devil's Slide and Gray Whale Cove State Park. Crews plan to resume the search when weather conditions improve.

