Dashcam captures magnificent meteor streaking across US sky followed by sonic boom

A meteor over Lake Michigan has lit up the sky across several states in the American Midwest.

Dashcam video from a police car in Lisle, Illinois and other police vehicles in both Wisconsin and Illinois captured the fireball streaking through the night sky yesterday.

In addition to Illinois and Wisconsin, the American Meteor Society lists sightings in Indiana, Michigan and other states as well.

Meteorologist Jeff Last of the National Weather Service's office in Green Bay, Wisconsin, says the meteor was accompanied by a sonic boom that shook houses in the region.