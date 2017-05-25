'Darwin way' of not rushing saves Aussie man, daughter from Manchester bomb

A Northern Territory man and his daughter have credited the "Darwin way" of not rushing for their lucky escape from injury in the Manchester terror bombing.

Peta and David Black before the Ariana Grande concert. Source: Instagram

David Black, from Palmerston 50km southeast of Darwin, and Peta, 12, were at the Ariana Grande concert where the attack took place.

He says a decision to delay their departure from the concert hall likely saved them.

"We were very lucky," he told Northern Territory radio station Mix 104.9.

"It's the old Darwin way, when we weren't really in a rush to leave."

A suicide bomber blew himself up as concertgoers left Manchester Arena, killing 22 people including children.

Another 59 people were injured as the bomb sent nuts and bolts cascading through the crowds.

"If we'd left 10 minutes earlier we would have been right where it was," Mr Black said.