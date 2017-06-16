 

Daredevil hangs above the raging Niagara falls - by her teeth

Erendira Wallenda successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls today, five years to the day her husband - also a daredevil - walked a tight rope over the falls.

Erendira Wallenda performed a series of dramatic poses while hanging more than 91 metres above the falls.
The 36-year-old mother of three was tethered to a hoop suspended from a helicopter 91 metres above the water.

With the mist from the falls as a backdrop, Wallenda worked herself into a series of dramatic poses, waving her arms as she dangled by her knees and toes and doing handstands and splits. She hung twice by her teeth with the use of a mouth guard.

About 200 people watched on shore at Niagara Falls State Park, many with cellphones aloft to capture photos and video of Wallenda, who appeared as a graceful silhouette against the clouds.

"There are no words. It was beautiful," she said afterward.

The Wallendas said the stunt broke a height record Nik Wallenda set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 76 meters above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

Erendira Wallenda said she was caught off guard by the windy conditions above the cataracts, something her husband had to deal with during his 2012 stunt.

"I respect this man so much more because it was way more windy than I thought it would be," she said.

