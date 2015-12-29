Danny Rose's family to skip World Cup over racism fears

 

England defender Danny Rose says his family won't go to the World Cup in Russia over fears of being racially abused.

14 January 2015 - The FA Cup 3rd Round (Replay) - Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring a goal to make it 4-2 with Benjamin Stambouli - Photo: Marc Atkins / Offside.

Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring a goal.

Source: Photosport


The Russian Football Union was fined STG22,000 ($38,500) by FIFA last month for racist chances by fans towards France players during a friendly match in St Petersburg, one of the host cities for the tournament.


"I'm not worried for myself," Rose told London's Evening Standard newspaper on Wednesday.


"But I've told my family I don't want them going out there because of racism and anything else that may happen.


"My dad's really upset. I could hear it in his voice. He said he may never get a chance again to come and watch me in a World Cup. That was emotional, hearing that."


Rose criticised FIFA's fine, saying it was nowhere near enough to be a deterrent.


"A 22,000 pounds fine is disgusting," he added.


"I don't want to sound arrogant but if I had been fined 22,000 - without sounding big-headed - it wouldn't make a difference. A country being fined 22,000 is just laughable."


Rose was racially abused with the England under-21 team in Serbia in 2012, where he faced monkey chants and was hit with stones.


He said England have discussed what to do if they face racist behaviour at the World Cup, and told the Standard players had discussed walking off the pitch in such an event.


"Whatever we do here isn't going to change what is happening all around the world," Rose said. "I'm just numb to it now. Nothing is going to change. I just get on with it. It shouldn't be like that but it is.


"Until it actually happens, and under what circumstances, it's hard to say what you'd actually do."

