Daniel Faitaua's analysis: Big Brexit win for Boris Johnson, but his fight is far from over

Some are calling the Brexit deal agreed upon between Britain and the EU overnight as a "boost" for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while others are criticising him for selling out his country.

Mr Johnson still has to get the agreement through parliament this weekend, but in the announcement last night he and EU officials called the deal a "fair" outcome. 

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Daniel Faitaua said for Mr Johnson the agreement has "boosted his confidence".

"Many people believed that he wouldn't be able to get this across or approved by the EU, and no doubt he is. This is a big coup for Boris Johnson.

"We have not just a great deal, but a new Brexit deal that the EU has agreed to."

However, the Government's Northern Irish support partner has said it'll vote against it, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has described the deal as worse than Theresa May's.

"The Labour leader who is just appalled by it, he's saying that Boris Johnson is nothing but a sell out. You've also got other opposition leaders who think that what he's done is sold out the country entirely," Faitaua said.

Mr Johnson has battled to strike a deal in Brussels, but he still needs to in Westminster - in his own Government - by Sunday.

Twenty-seven EU members have signed the document. Now, Mr Johnson needs 320 votes - of which he has about 287 Conservative MPS on his side.

"He's trying to get across a number of other party voters," Faitaua said. "Boris has got a huge mission ahead of him and it's not over yet.

 "Everyone here in Dublin is talking about it. Everyone back in the UK is discussing it."

The negotiations' "big talking point" was on the Irish backstop, Faitaua said.

"What have they done now? Well the Irish back stop has gone, it's been removed, it's been abolished. What's happening now is the EU will still align with northern Ireland, but also the UK will play a little role in that as well - so that was the main sticking point."

