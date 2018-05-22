 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Dangers grow as Hawaii's volcano continues to erupt

share

Source:

US ABC

Lava is now blocking part of a coastal road, cutting a key escape route, and creating toxic clouds as it hits the sea.
Source: US ABC

Related

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

3
Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?


00:49
4
Frizell thought Highlanders manager Paul McLauglan was pranking him.

Watch: 'I gave back the phone thinking it wasn't for me!' Shannon Frizell shares hilarious story of life-changing call from ABs selectors

03:47
5
Ken Shirely says the depreciating NZ dollar is responsible for the high price of petrol at the moment.

'Not inconceivable' NZ petrol prices could reach $3 per litre within six to 12 months, says transport expert

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

View: How do Harry and Meghan's official wedding portraits compare with Prince William and Kate Middleton's from 2011?

The are a couple of glaring differences in the snaps the two royal couples had taken.

06:14
What can go wrong when you buy land? Can you assume it’s fit to build on? How can you find out first?

Get good advice before you buy a section - Fair Go's tips after Christchurch couple found material buried on their lot

Fair Go has provided a useful due diligence checklist.


Roger Te Tai's wife Sally Anderson removed her own moko from business branding due to a backlash.

Should Pakeha be allowed to get traditional Maori moko?

Debate has been sparked after pakeha life coach Sally Anderson removed her own moko from branding due to a backlash.


01:33
1 NEWS weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Severe thunderstorms could hit Auckland, much of North Island overnight with rain and wind gusts over 110km/h

Severe thunderstorm watches are in place.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 