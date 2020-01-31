Danger of wind change amid bushfires captured on camera in NSW

Dashcam footage uploaded by the Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade in New South Wales shows how dangerous bushfires can be, especially once the direction of the wind changes.

Recorded earlier this month, the fire brigade were undertaking property protection in Tomerong, 28 kiliometres south of Nowra when a southerly wind suddenly hit earlier than expected.

At the beginning of the three minute long video taken from inside the fire truck, the fire crew can be seen setting up and awaiting supplies from another patrol.

The skies darkened and wind quickly picked up, hitting around 100 kilometres per hour.

The crew can be seen racing off camera to battle the fire as hot spots appear around the property.

In the post, the rural fire brigade says the crew remained in place for another nine minutes trying to protect the property, in which they succeeded.