Danger of wind change amid bushfires captured on camera in NSW

Dashcam footage uploaded by the Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade in New South Wales shows how dangerous bushfires can be, especially once the direction of the wind changes. 

It took less than four minutes for a wind shift to put the Dunmore crew in peril. Source: Dunmore Rural Fire Brigade

Recorded earlier this month, the fire brigade were undertaking property protection in Tomerong, 28 kiliometres south of Nowra when a southerly wind suddenly hit earlier than expected.

At the beginning of the three minute long video taken from inside the fire truck, the fire crew can be seen setting up and awaiting supplies from another patrol. 

The skies darkened and wind quickly picked up, hitting around 100 kilometres per hour.

The crew can be seen racing off camera to battle the fire as hot spots appear around the property.

In the post, the rural fire brigade says the crew remained in place for another nine minutes trying to protect the property, in which they succeeded. 

"People are reminded to adhere to the warnings when given from the appropriate services as this is not a pleasant place to be when a fire impacts at any time, especially at short notice," the post read.

