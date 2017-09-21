 

World


Damage from Maria in Puerto Rico still unknown as rescuers rush to help victims

Rescuers fanned out to reach stunned victims today after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, knocking out electricity to the entire island and triggering landslides and floods.

Electricity is out to the entire island which is home to more than 3.5 million people.
The extent of the damage is unknown given that dozens of municipalities remained isolated and without communication after Maria hit the island Wednesday morning (overnight Wednesday NZT) as a Category 4 storm with 249kmh winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years.

Uprooted trees and widespread flooding blocked many highways and streets across the island of 3.4 million residents.

People resorted to rafts and kayaks to get around because flooding made many roads remained impassable.

The city of Guayama was inundated with flooding at Hurricane Maria passed over the Caribbean island.
"This is going to be a historic event for Puerto Rico," said Abner Gomez, the island's emergency management director.

President Donald Trump approved a federal disaster declaration for Puerto Rico.

Previously a Category 5 with 281 km/h winds, Maria hit Puerto Rico as the third-strongest storm to make landfall in the US, based on its central pressure.

It was even stronger than Hurricane Irma when that storm roared into the Florida Keys earlier this month.

In the capital of San Juan, towering eucalyptus trees fell nearly every other block over a main road dotted with popular bars, restaurants, and coffee shops, some of which were damaged.

Rob Marciano could barely hold his head up during a live report as Maria lashed Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Irma sideswiped Puerto Rico on September 6, leaving more than one million people without power but causing no deaths or widespread damage like it did on nearby islands.

Maria, however, blew out windows at some hospitals and police stations, turned some streets into roaring rivers and destroyed hundreds of homes across Puerto Rico, including 80 per cent of houses in a small fishing community near the San Juan Bay, which unleashed a storm surge of more than 4 feet (1.2m).

Seven people were killed when the hurricane struck the Caribbean island earlier this week.
The slow slog back to normalcy was in evidence Thursday, however, as residents removed storm shutters and lines began forming at the few restaurants with generator power.

The sound of chain saws and small bulldozers filled the post-storm silence that had spread across San Juan as firefighters removed trees and lifted toppled light posts.


The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years tore off roofs and doors.
