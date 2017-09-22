 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

World


Damage in Puerto Rico strains relief efforts by agencies

share

Source:

Associated Press

Federal agencies grappled today with the vast scale of the disaster in Puerto Rico left by Hurricane Maria, the third major storm to strike the US in less than a month.

The storm is set to hit the Turks and Caicos Islands as it continues its path of destruction.
Source: US ABC

Three days after the massive hurricane crossed the US territory, towns remained without fresh water, fuel, power or phone service.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said meals and water and supplies were being delivered to the island and that some airports were reopening.

But it was not clear how quickly relief would reach people, and fully restoring power and communications was expected to take some time.

"This is going to be a long and frustrating process for everybody. There is tremendous damage on the island," said William Booher, director of public affairs for FEMA.

US and UK troops came to the aid of the three trapped on top of their upturned vessel.
Source: Associated Press

Booher said there was no difference in the agency's response in Puerto Rico, compared with Texas, Louisiana and Florida after recent hurricanes. FEMA has had sufficient resources to deal with back-to-back-to-back hurricanes, he said, adding that "we've been able to address each one of them."

Still, while FEMA officials train to respond to more than one disaster at once, three blows in the space of a few weeks offered a monumental challenge.

Booher said there were about 5,000 emergency personnel in Puerto Rico, including some staff permanently assigned to the island.

The violent storm is expected to leave the country without power for months.
Source: Associated Press

President Donald Trump has issued disaster declarations for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

He visited Texas, Louisiana and Florida in the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but he had not yet traveled to Puerto Rico, though he has said he plans to make the trip.

"We're going to start it with great gusto, but it's in very, very, very perilous shape. Very sad what happened to Puerto Rico," Trump said before a meeting at the UN General Assembly.

FEMA said Saturday that round-the-clock efforts were underway to help Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Several airports were opened to help bring in goods and personnel. Ships and barges carrying meals, water, generators and other supplies were making their way to the islands, with more supplies being flown in.

Sailors and marines in the region were conducting damage assessment flights, beach assessments and evacuating patients from a hospital in the US Virgin Islands.

Officials said 1360 of the island's 1600 cellphone towers were downed, and 85 per cent of above-ground and underground phone and internet cables were knocked out.

Suggesting a long slog ahead, the Energy Department said in a statement that roads in Puerto Rico must be cleared before emergency responders can assess damage and "from there, the work of power restoration can begin."

The department said Saturday that it had some emergency personnel on the island during the storm who were being redeployed to the US Virgin Islands, but added that emergency responders would be in Puerto Rico "as soon as conditions permit."

Air Force Reserve Maj. Gen. Derek P. Rydholm said at the Pentagon on Friday that the military was flying in mobile communications systems. Still, he acknowledged that based on the volume of power outages, it would be some time before people in Puerto Rico would be able to communicate with people outside the island.

The US Army Corps of Engineers had more than 120 responders on the islands.

Their work included temporary power, temporary roofing, infrastructure assessments and debris removal. And the National Guard Bureau had more than 1600 service members offering support on both islands.

In the wake of Maria, FEMA headquarters emailed daily statements outlining efforts to get resources to the island. But there were none of the high-profile, on-camera briefings offered with FEMA Administrator Brock Long, and other top officials in Washington, as there had been in the days after Harvey and Irma.

Booher said there was no shift in strategy and that "we continually evaluate how we can get that messaging out."

Related

North America

02:03
The storm is set to hit the Turks and Caicos Islands as it continues its path of destruction.

Situation in Puerto Rico desperate after Hurricane Maria completely wipes out power
02:14
Electricity is out to the entire island which is home to more than 3.5 million people.

Damage from Maria in Puerto Rico still unknown as rescuers rush to help victims
00:28
The violent storm is expected to leave the country without power for months.

Devastation and destruction in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

02:07
2
Mick Hennessy says Fury put on a masterclass.

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win


00:30
3
The Manchester crowd and Hughie Fury cut a dejected figure as Parker retains the WBO crown

AND STILL! The moment judges stun hometown crowd, give it to big Joe Parker on points


00:48
4
Parker's trainer made it very clear that tonight's majority decision win against Hughie Fury is an impressive feat.

'We fought him in his backyard!' Kevin Barry shuts down reporters' questions over quality of Joseph Parker's win

5
However she said she found the last leaders' debate a "very enjoyable experience".

LIVE: Jacinda Ardern speaks outside her Auckland home following election result

01:01
With at least 15 per cent of the vote still to be counted, the Labour leader thinks Winston Peters will take his time in coalition negotiations.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern 'hopeful' special votes will give Labour 'a bit of a lift' as potential coalition talks loom

With 15 per cent of the vote still to be counted, Ardern thinks Winston Peters will take his time.

02:07
Mick Hennessy says Fury put on a masterclass.

'Corruption at its highest level!' - Hughie Fury's promoter to protest Joseph Parker's majority decision win

"I thought it was an absolute masterclass, shades of Ali," Mick Hennessy said of his fighter after the bout.

00:30
The British boxer did all he could to evade the Kiwi's brutal blows and have him chase him around the ring.

As it happened: AND STILL! Joseph Parker wins WBO title fight by majority decision in close-fought bout with Hughie Fury

Parker won the fight with the judges scoring it 114-114, 118-110 and 118-110.

01:13
The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

'We will begin discussions with NZ First' – Bill English expects to begin talks in coming days with Winston

The National Party leader confirms the bid to form a coalition government will start soon.

08:24
The Labour leader talks to hundreds of cheering supporters at the Aotea Centre in Auckland.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's full speech in front of her adoring Labour supporters

Tells cheering supporters at Auckland's Aotea Centre majority of Kiwis have voted to change govt.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 