Dallas apartment blast injures 8, including 4 firefighters

Eight people, including four firefighters, have been injured after an explosion at an apartment complex in south Dallas.

Source: The Dallas Morning News via Associated Press.

Three firefighters were critically injured, while the other was discharged after receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries, said Dallas Fire-Rescue Jason Evans.

Four civilians were hospitalised in stable condition.

Firefighters were investigating a report of a natural gas leak at the two-story complex and had reported smelling gas just before the explosion partially collapsed the building, Dallas Fire-Rescue said in a statement.

All occupants of the units involved were accounted for, it said.