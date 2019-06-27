TODAY |

Dalai Lama declares Donald Trump 'lacks moral principle'

Spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama says Donald Trump lacks moral principle.

In an interview with the BBC he also made known his controversial views about women in leadership.

The Dalai Lama told BBC South Asia Correspondent Rajini Vaidyanathan he believes Donald Trump is emotionally complicated and lacks moral principle.

Known to have shown interest in meeting President Trump, Dalai Lama said it had never happened.

“No, friendly speaking, his emotions also a little bit too complicated.

“One day he says something, another day he says something but I think he has a lack of moral principle,” his Holiness said.

He said the fact Donald Trump wants America to be first is “wrong.”

“America should take the global responsibility,” Dalai Lama said.

Historically the Dalai Lama has said he’d be open to a female successor., telling another BBC correspondent that if it were to happen, he would want her to be “attractive…otherwise it’s not much use.”

Ms Vaidyanathan challenged him that the comment had “upset a lot of women,” but he maintained the people would rather see an attractive face than an unattractive one.

He did concede however that both the inside and the outside matters.

Source: BBC
