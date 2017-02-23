 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Dakota pipeline protestors get another chance to leave peacefully

share

Source:

Associated Press

A few dozen people still occupying a sprawling encampment on federal land to protest construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline will have another chance to leave peacefully, North Dakota's governor said.

A fire burns in the background as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp.

A fire burns in the background as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp.

Source: Associated Press

This comes after public officials pleaded with the self-named "water protectors" to leave so the site can be cleared.

Most of the protestors marched out of the area ahead of the Thursday deadline imposed by the Army Corps of Engineers. Authorities arrested 10 people who defied the order in a final show of dissent.

"They will have every opportunity again to leave tomorrow without arrest," Burgum said, referring to the estimated 25 to 50 remaining protestors.

Burgum said law enforcement will decide on Friday morning what to do, noting that cleanup of the site was scheduled to resume at 9am Corps Colonel John Henderson said the taxpayer-funded cleanup could take about a month and cost as much as NZ$1.6 million. The Corps had warned that the protestors need to leave the site before the spring melt floods the land.

The camp — known as Oceti Sakowin — near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation has been home since August to sometimes thousands of demonstrators trying to thwart construction of the final section of the NZ$5.2 billion pipeline. The Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux, whose reservation is downstream, say Dakota Access threatens their drinking water and cultural sites. Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that.

When complete, the project will carry oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

Early Thursday morning, protesters burned down some wooden structures on site in what they described as a leaving ceremony. Authorities said about 20 fires were set and a 7-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were taken to a Bismarck hospital to be treated for burns.

Shortly before the deadline passed, about 150 people marched arm-in-arm out of the soggy camp, singing and playing drums as they walked down a highway. One man carried an American flag hung upside-down. It was not clear where they were headed. New camps have appeared on private land, including one the Cheyenne River Sioux set up nearly two kilometres from the main camp.

Police said that as many as 75 people outside the camp taunted officers. Police then took 10 people into custody for obstructing a government function, authorities said.

Authorities sent buses to take protesters to Bismarck, where they were offered fresh clothing, bus fare home, and food and hotel vouchers. Officials said at least 70 protestors asked about transportation.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:31
1
The 19-year-old scored three sublime tries in his side’s opening Super Rugby match in Melbourne.

As it happened: Unstoppable Blues blow away Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby opener

00:25
2
The new Blues halfback stunned the Rebels with a spectacular try in his side's 56-18 win over Melbourne.

Watch: Devastating Blues make a statement in Super Rugby opener, thumping Melbourne Rebels


3

'Self-styled' Mongrel Mob president jailed for 18 years

00:31
4
Five males including the arrested man are currently been treated at Whangarei hospital.

Injured man arrested after Whangarei shootout, police confirm gang links

00:36
5
The filmmaker wasn't going to allow the young actor to steal his moment of glory on Breakfast this morning.

'That's enough from you, this is my time' - Taika Waititi's tongue-in-cheek live cross put down to Julian Dennison


06:36
Tenants of the flats on Ranolf Street say all 12 units are in a similarly disgusting condition and their mutual landlord is doing nothing.

More fuming tenants come forward revolted with over-priced, run down Rotorua flats

Local landlords who own units described as uninhabitable in Rotorua own several other properties.

03:05
A local councillor in Danniverke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

Bloke willingly opens up backyard for boy racers to do burnouts

A local councillor in Dannevirke, Ernie, reckons he’s got the answer to keeping the burnt rubber off the roads.

02:19
With only 12,000 left, the NZ sea lion is the rarest in the world and battling survival.

NZ sea lions' plight sees conservationists in desperate race to save rare breed

Conservation Minister Maggie Barry has been to the Auckland Islands to see what's being done to save the New Zealand sea lion.

01:41
A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legends have come together, confident a few months out.

Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play against the Lions is something special.

01:52
Workers' advocates welcome a new tough approach to punishing employers who exploit migrant workers.

'We do not tolerate migrant exploitation' - blacklist of naughty employers to be implemented

The approach will come into force in April.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ