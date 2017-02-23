Dakota pipeline protestors get another chance to leave peacefully

A few dozen people still occupying a sprawling encampment on federal land to protest construction of the Dakota Access oil pipeline will have another chance to leave peacefully, North Dakota's governor said.

A fire burns in the background as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp. Source: Associated Press

This comes after public officials pleaded with the self-named "water protectors" to leave so the site can be cleared.

Most of the protestors marched out of the area ahead of the Thursday deadline imposed by the Army Corps of Engineers. Authorities arrested 10 people who defied the order in a final show of dissent.

"They will have every opportunity again to leave tomorrow without arrest," Burgum said, referring to the estimated 25 to 50 remaining protestors.

Burgum said law enforcement will decide on Friday morning what to do, noting that cleanup of the site was scheduled to resume at 9am Corps Colonel John Henderson said the taxpayer-funded cleanup could take about a month and cost as much as NZ$1.6 million. The Corps had warned that the protestors need to leave the site before the spring melt floods the land.

The camp — known as Oceti Sakowin — near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation has been home since August to sometimes thousands of demonstrators trying to thwart construction of the final section of the NZ$5.2 billion pipeline. The Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux, whose reservation is downstream, say Dakota Access threatens their drinking water and cultural sites. Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that.

When complete, the project will carry oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

Early Thursday morning, protesters burned down some wooden structures on site in what they described as a leaving ceremony. Authorities said about 20 fires were set and a 7-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were taken to a Bismarck hospital to be treated for burns.

Shortly before the deadline passed, about 150 people marched arm-in-arm out of the soggy camp, singing and playing drums as they walked down a highway. One man carried an American flag hung upside-down. It was not clear where they were headed. New camps have appeared on private land, including one the Cheyenne River Sioux set up nearly two kilometres from the main camp.

Police said that as many as 75 people outside the camp taunted officers. Police then took 10 people into custody for obstructing a government function, authorities said.