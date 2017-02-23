Dakota pipeline protesters arrested as soldiers, police in riot gear move in

Police are arresting Dakota Access opponents who remain in a protest camp in North Dakota in defiance of orders to leave.

A fire burns in the background as opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline leave their main protest camp. Source: Associated Press

Most protesters left peacefully on Wednesday when authorities closed the camp on Army Corps of Engineers land in advance of spring flooding, but several dozen refused to go.

National Guard soldiers and dozens of officers in full riot gear entered the camp from two directions, along with several law enforcement and military vehicles. A helicopter and airplane flew overhead.

Officers checked structures and began arresting people, putting them in vans to take them to jail. The number of arrests was not immediately known.

The movement began shortly after police said Corps officials had met with camp leaders. They did not divulge the outcome of the talks.

The camp — known as Oceti Sakowin — near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation has been home since August to sometimes thousands of demonstrators trying to thwart construction of the final section of the NZ$5.2 billion pipeline.



The Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux, whose reservation is downstream, said Dakota Access threatens their drinking water and cultural sites.



Pipeline developer Energy Transfer Partners disputes that.

When complete, the project will carry oil through the Dakotas and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.