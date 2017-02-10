 

Dakota Access pipeline protesters compared to terrorists by oil executive

A top executive at the company building the controversial Dakota Access pipeline is comparing pipeline opponents to terrorists.

Despite freezing temperatures, protesters are still holding their ground and resisting the Dakota Access pipeline.
Joey Mahmoud, executive vice president of Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, says protesters have "assaulted numerous pipeline personnel," destroyed millions of dollars' worth of construction equipment and even fired a pistol at law enforcement during months of demonstrations against the 1,900km pipeline, which will carry North Dakota oil to an Illinois terminal.

Mr Mahmoud tells Congress that the protest movement "induced individuals to break into and shut down pump stations on four operational pipelines".

"Had these actions been undertaken by foreign nationals, they could only be described as acts of terrorism," he said.

In prepared testimony overnight for a hearing before a House energy subcommittee, Mr Mahmoud also blasted the Obama administration, which twice delayed the project last year.

The Associated Press obtained the testimony in advance.

Dakota Access Pipeline protests continue as authorities violently fight back at the reservation.
Mr Mahmoud called the delays "politically motivated actions" that were "accompanied by a host of half-truths and misrepresentations in both social and mainstream media."

He also targeted the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, whose reservation lies near the pipeline's route and who say the pipeline threatens their water supply and tribal artifacts.

The pipeline developer reached out to the tribe more than two years ago but has been continually rebuffed, Mr Mahmoud said.

"It was clear from their response they had no interest in discussing the project with us," he said.

Mr Mahmoud challenged the tribe's objections and said the pipeline poses little threat to drinking water.

The Dakota pipeline will be at least the 15th pipeline to cross the Missouri River, will employ state-of-the-art technology and will be buried more than 27m below the lowest part of the river, Mr Mahmoud said.

"To cast this as a dispute about protection of water resources is, quite simply, at variance with the facts, and it ignores universally accepted scientific and engineering practices," he said.

A federal judge on Tuesday refused to stop construction on the last stretch of the pipeline, which is progressing much faster than expected and could be operational as soon as next month.

US District Judge James Boasberg ruled that as long as oil isn't flowing through the pipeline, there is no imminent harm to the Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River tribes, which are suing to stop the project. Another hearing is scheduled on February 27.

