Dakota Access company faces court over failing to provide details on how to avoid disturbing Native American artifacts

The developer of the Dakota Access pipeline will have to present evidence at a hearing to prove the company didn't willfully violate North Dakota rules when it failed to provide details of how it planned to avoid disturbing Native American artifacts during construction, state regulators said.

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, travelers arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline as they walk into a tent next to an upside-down american flag in Cannon Ball, N.D.

Travellers arrive at the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline, on December 2, 2016.

Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners last October diverted construction of the $5.18 billion pipeline around artifacts without running the plan by the Public Service Commission, which oversees pipelines.

Commission staffers say that warrants a fine of at least $20,000, even though the artifacts weren't disturbed.

ETP maintains it didn't intentionally violate state rules and that public comments in November by Public Service Commission Chairwoman Julie Fedorchak illustrate the minor nature of the incident.

Fedorchak said she was "disappointed" with the developer's conduct but acknowledged it might have resulted from miscommunication within the company.

The three-member commission on Tuesday rejected the company's request to dismiss the complaint, saying whether there was a willful violation should be determined at a hearing.

The commission's order also contends Fedorchak's comments aren't relevant.

"Commissioner Fedorchak has the ability to speak for herself, but only the Commission can speak for the Commission," the order states.

An administrative law judge will oversee the hearing, but the commission will make the final decision on a fine.

The hearing wasn't immediately scheduled.

