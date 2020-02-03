Dad's heartbreak as children killed in Sydney drink-drive horror - 'This morning I woke up and I've lost three kids'

A 29-year-old man has been charged with 20 offences including manslaughter and drink-driving after four children were killed in Sydney on Saturday night.
The four children, aged 9, 11, 12, and 13 were walking along a western Sydney footpath when they were hit by a car at 8p on Saturday night.
The man allegedly drove into seven children who were walking on the footpath. Three other children were hospitalised.
Police say the man returned a 'high-range' positive breath test at the scene and was taken into custody.
The father of three of the victims spoke briefly to media.
"I don't know what to say, I am numb, that's how I feel at the moment, all I just want to say is drivers please be careful, these kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other's company and this morning I woke up and I've lost three kids," said Danny Abdallah.