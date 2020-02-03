TODAY |

Dad's heartbreak as children killed in Sydney drink-drive horror - 'This morning I woke up and I've lost three kids'

Source:  Associated Press

A 29-year-old man has been charged with 20 offences including manslaughter and drink-driving after four children were killed in Sydney on Saturday night.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Danny Abdallah made a plea for safe driving after four children, including three of his, died. Source: Associated Press

The four children, aged 9, 11, 12, and 13 were walking along a western Sydney footpath when they were hit by a car at 8p on Saturday night.

The man allegedly drove into seven children who were walking on the footpath. Three other children were hospitalised.

Police say the man returned a 'high-range' positive breath test at the scene and was taken into custody.

The father of three of the victims spoke briefly to media.

"I don't know what to say, I am numb, that's how I feel at the moment, all I just want to say is drivers please be careful, these kids were just walking innocently, enjoying each other's company and this morning I woke up and I've lost three kids," said Danny Abdallah.
 

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:22
Terminal bowel cancer sufferer loses benefits after celebrating dream wedding
2
Oranga Tamariki criticised over 'abuse of power and racial profiling' in baby uplift
3
Watch: Sonny Bill Williams suffers 'anticlimactic' Super League debut, makes error on first touch
4
South Island to get special sight as dozens of satellites cross skies tonight
5
Novak Djokovic angrily rants at umpire, tells crowd to 'f*** up' during testy Aussie Open triumph
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:11

Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside of China
00:27

Health warning for NSW as bushfire smoke haze and dust seep across state

03:31

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 304 with over 14,000 cases

Four children dead after being hit by alleged drink-driver on Sydney footpath