Dad's heartbreak as children killed in Sydney drink-drive horror - 'This morning I woke up and I've lost three kids'

A 29-year-old man has been charged with 20 offences including manslaughter and drink-driving after four children were killed in Sydney on Saturday night.

The four children, aged 9, 11, 12, and 13 were walking along a western Sydney footpath when they were hit by a car at 8p on Saturday night.

The man allegedly drove into seven children who were walking on the footpath. Three other children were hospitalised.

Police say the man returned a 'high-range' positive breath test at the scene and was taken into custody.

The father of three of the victims spoke briefly to media.