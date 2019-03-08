'Daddy, no' - man who killed wife, children details four-year-old's final chilling final words

“Daddy, no” were the final chilling words said by the four-year-old daughter of Christopher Watts before he killed her.

The Colorado man killed his wife and two young daughters, and has described how Bella "pleaded" and "struggled" with him before he carried out his evil act.

According to AP, Watts confessed to investigators during an interview on February 18, three months after he had been sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities believe this is his first full confession.

He admitted to strangling his wife, Shanann, in their bed, before driving her body and Bella, 4, and three-year-old Celeste to a worksite where he smothered the girls using a blanket, according to documents released today.

Memorial for the Watts family. Source: Associated Press

He also told detectives he keeps photos of his wife and children in his cell and “talks to them every morning and every night.”