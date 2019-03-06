Czech man mauled to death by his pet lion

Police say a man has been mauled to death by his pet lion in a village in eastern Czech Republic.

They say they were called to the site in Zdechov overnight, where they found two lions in an enclosure with the body of a man.

After assessing the situation with experts from a nearby zoo, they shot dead the lion that killed the man, as well as a lioness.

Police say the victim of the attack is the 33-year-old owner of the lions.

Veterinary authorities say the man was in the past denied permission to keep lions.