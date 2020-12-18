TODAY |

Cyclone Yasa hits Fiji overnight, bringing destructive winds and downpours

Source:  1 NEWS

Cyclone Yasa's made landfall in Fiji last night, bringing destructive hurricane force winds with it.

The entire nation has been under curfew overnight with a state of natural disaster declared. Source: Breakfast

The storm is churning up the sea and bringing widespread downpours.

The entire island nation has been under curfew overnight, and has declared a state of national disaster.

Cyclone Yasa is a category 5 monster with enough force to wipe out entire villages, and it’s barrelling towards Fiji. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, officials there said 95 per cent of the population — 850,000 Fijians — were in the direct path of Yasa, with sixteen metre waves predicted.

Police have been helping those around the coastline get to safety – there are 53 evacuation centres set up around the country.

The cyclone is forecast to pass directly over Fiji’s two main islands on Friday. Source: 1 NEWS

