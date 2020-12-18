Cyclone Yasa hits Fiji overnight, bringing destructive winds and downpours

Cyclone Yasa's made landfall in Fiji last night, bringing destructive hurricane force winds with it.

The storm is churning up the sea and bringing widespread downpours.

The entire island nation has been under curfew overnight, and has declared a state of national disaster.

Yesterday, officials there said 95 per cent of the population — 850,000 Fijians — were in the direct path of Yasa, with sixteen metre waves predicted.

Police have been helping those around the coastline get to safety – there are 53 evacuation centres set up around the country.